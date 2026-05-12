Tom Kieyong, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy laborer, operates a lawnmower at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2026. Kieyong is part of a team responsible for lawn care services for the Wolf Pack spanning 1,200 acres. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 04:32
|Photo ID:
|9689828
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-JD534-1082
|Resolution:
|3440x5160
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tom says ‘Hi!’ from the Wolfpack [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Unwavering Patriotism of a Korean Friend to Americans
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