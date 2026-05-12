Tom says ‘Hi!’ from the Wolfpack

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Tom Kieyong, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy laborer, tends to a garden in front of the Sonlight Inn building at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2026. The Sonlight Inn is a multifunctional facility owned by the Wolf Pack Chapel team that hosts various events and welcomes volunteers from around the base to assist. Kieyong has dedicated over 11,000 volunteer hours at the Sonlight Inn, providing lawn care services for the property and welcoming guests to base meal events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)