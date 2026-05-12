The Unwavering Patriotism of a Korean Friend to Americans

Photo By Senior Airman Dylan Maher | Tom Kieyong, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy laborer, poses in front of the Sonlight Inn building at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2026. The Sonlight Inn is a multifunctional facility owned by the Wolf Pack Chapel team that hosts various events and welcomes volunteers from around the base to assist. Kieyong has dedicated over 11,000 volunteer hours at the Sonlight Inn, providing lawn care services for the property and welcoming guests to base meal events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher) see less | View Image Page

“Hi, my name is Tom.”

In the heart of Kunsan Air Base, a bustling hub of American military activity on the southwestern coast of South Korea, a Korean government civilian and “Wolf Pack” chapel volunteer known as Tom can often be found tending to the installation’s landscape.

Over the last year, I have had the pleasure of getting to know Tom. I first stumbled across Tom one Friday evening at the “Devil’s Den,” the 8th Civil Engineer’s club house. At first, I was confused, because he tends to introduce himself multiple times by saying, “Hi, my name is Tom.” Naturally, I responded with, “Hi, I’m the new Wolf 2.” After going back and forth a few times, he laughed and said something to the effect of, “I’m just kidding, welcome to Kunsan.”

Since then, I have noticed Tom’s visible support for the United States presence in South Korea. He flies an American flag from his car, stands outside the Wolf Pack Chapel’s Sonlight Inn waving an American flag, and helps bring people to chapel events like the “Home Away from Home” dinners and USO events.

Tom remembers the stories passed down from his parents— about tales of American soldiers who fought and died alongside their Korean counterparts to defend their freedom. It seems like these stories, which he claims influence his volunteer work at the chapel, instilled in him a profound sense of gratitude that has only deepened with time.

During worship services, he can be found in the back, a silent and watchful presence. He shared that when he sees young American service members far from their own homes and families he is reminded of the stories his parents told him.

He is also a highly patriotic Korean. At any base, there are multiple events that require someone to sing the American national anthem. At the 8th Fighter Wing, where both the American and Korean national anthems are observed, Tom has often filled in as the Korean soloist (perhaps roughly eighty percent of the time), representing his nation well.

Tom renders customs and courtesies that exceed anything that is expected of a non-military member. He salutes me every Sunday when I attend chapel services or when he sees me driving to work in the mornings while fulfilling his duties as a landscaper, trimming trees twenty feet off the ground; his cheery spirit is palpable and always makes my day. I do get nervous though when he snaps to attention so far off the ground.

His work as a landscaper is another expression of his devotion. He explained that the neatly trimmed lawns and vibrant flower beds are not just as a job, but to create a beautiful and welcoming environment for those stationed here. He expressed that a beautiful base is a happy base, and a happy base is a more effective fighting force.

Most recently, he showed me the inside of one of the branches he cut, where a Wolf is imprinted in the inner trunk— representing how ingrained the Wolf Pack culture is at Kunsan.

He sees the human connection that transcends politics and history. He sees the shared values of freedom, democracy, and faith that bind the two nations together. He sees the individual acts of kindness and generosity that he has witnessed firsthand over the years, the American service members who have treated him with respect and friendship, who have taken the time to learn about his culture, and who have shared their own lives with him.

I salute Tom and the rest of the Korean government civilians that serve the Wolf Pack. They provide continuity and essential support across the installation. In many ways, the Korean nationals form the backbone of our installation, taking care of the landscaping like Tom, maintaining buildings, handling critical office administration, and interfacing with the local community or the Republic of Korea air force’s 38th Fighter Group. Korean government civilians play a key role in enabling the 8th Fighter Wing to accomplish our mission of Defending the Base, Accepting Follow on Forces, and Taking the Fight North.

In a world often defined by division and conflict, Tom’s story is a powerful reminder of the enduring relationships formed through shared service and cooperation, the transformative power of gratitude, and the enduring strength of human connection. His actions reflect a strong commitment to both his country and the U.S.-ROK Alliance. For the American service members at Kunsan Air Base, I feel like he is a cherished friend, a symbol of the warm and welcoming spirit of the Korean people, and a reminder of the lasting impact of their contributions.

If you are serving or have served at Kunsan, you probably have met Tom or at least seen him sing the Korean national anthem. Many who have served at Kunsan recognize the contributions of Korean government civilians like Tom and the role they play in supporting the mission. If you are new to Kunsan or inbound, know that you will work side by side with an excellent combined team of both Americans and our Korean partners.

As I depart from the Wolf Pack, I will miss Tom and the entire Korean government civilian cadre that serves at Kunsan Air Base.

(Commentary by Colonel Christopher “Wolf 2” Mulder)