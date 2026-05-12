Tom Kieyong, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy laborer, poses in front of the Sonlight Inn building at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2026. The Sonlight Inn is a multifunctional facility owned by the Wolf Pack Chapel team that hosts various events and welcomes volunteers from around the base to assist. Kieyong has dedicated over 11,000 volunteer hours at the Sonlight Inn, providing lawn care services for the property and welcoming guests to base meal events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 04:31
|Photo ID:
|9689826
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-JD534-1035
|Resolution:
|7185x4790
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tom says ‘Hi!’ from the Wolfpack [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Unwavering Patriotism of a Korean Friend to Americans
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