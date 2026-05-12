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    Tom says ‘Hi!’ from the Wolfpack [Image 1 of 4]

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    Tom says ‘Hi!’ from the Wolfpack

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Tom Kieyong, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy laborer, poses in front of the Sonlight Inn building at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2026. The Sonlight Inn is a multifunctional facility owned by the Wolf Pack Chapel team that hosts various events and welcomes volunteers from around the base to assist. Kieyong has dedicated over 11,000 volunteer hours at the Sonlight Inn, providing lawn care services for the property and welcoming guests to base meal events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Maher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 04:31
    Photo ID: 9689826
    VIRIN: 260515-F-JD534-1035
    Resolution: 7185x4790
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tom says ‘Hi!’ from the Wolfpack [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dylan Maher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tom says ‘Hi!’ from the Wolfpack
    Tom says ‘Hi!’ from the Wolfpack
    Tom says ‘Hi!’ from the Wolfpack
    Tom says ‘Hi!’ from the Wolfpack

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    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    8 FW
    8th Civil Engineer Squadron
    8 CES

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