U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Katzman, the commander of Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, hands a trophy to the winning Marine team after a field meet with the Australian Defence Force soldiers at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, May 15, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the ADF and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Katzman is a native of Michigan (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 01:33
|Photo ID:
|9689648
|VIRIN:
|260515-M-GF332-2651
|Resolution:
|5904x3936
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Andrew Whistler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.