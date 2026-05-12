Burgers on a grill during a field meet between Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, and Australian Defense force soldiers at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, May 15, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the ADF and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 01:33
|Photo ID:
|9689643
|VIRIN:
|260515-M-GF332-2302
|Resolution:
|4666x3111
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Andrew Whistler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.