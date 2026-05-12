MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet

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Burgers on a grill during a field meet between Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, and Australian Defense force soldiers at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, May 15, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the ADF and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific.