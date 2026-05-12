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    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet [Image 10 of 11]

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    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army Sapper Matthew Murdock with 1st Combat Engineer Regiment, Australian Defense Force grills steaks for a field meet with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, May 15, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the ADF and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 01:33
    Photo ID: 9689646
    VIRIN: 260515-M-GF332-2615
    Resolution: 6604x4403
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Andrew Whistler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet
    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet
    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet
    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet
    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet
    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet
    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet
    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet
    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet
    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet
    MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet

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    TAGS

    CLB 5
    ADF
    Marines
    sports
    USMC
    MRF-D 26

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