MRF-D Marines, ADF soldiers compete in a field meet

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U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, participate in pullup competition against Australian Defence Force soldiers during a field meet at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, May 15, 2026. MRF-D is a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the ADF and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Whistler)