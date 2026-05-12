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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk [Image 2 of 8]

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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn 

    Navy Band Southwest

    MUC (SW) Travis Stanley of Navy Band Southwest provides sound assistance for the NBSW Destroyers at the finish line of the 39th Annual Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 22:34
    Photo ID: 9689627
    VIRIN: 260517-N-SA879-3748
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk.

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