Date Taken: 05.17.2026 Date Posted: 05.17.2026 22:34 Photo ID: 9689621 VIRIN: 260517-N-SA879-9483 Resolution: 5185x3457 Size: 2.74 MB Location: US

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This work, Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.