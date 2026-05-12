Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk.

Navy Band Southwest Destroyers perform at the finish line of the 39th Annual Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 22:34
|Photo ID:
|9689622
|VIRIN:
|260517-N-SA879-2549
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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