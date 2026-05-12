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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk [Image 7 of 8]

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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn 

    Navy Band Southwest

    MU2 (SW/AW) Ashley Pollock of Navy Band Southwest Destroyers performs at the finish line of the 39th Annual Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 22:34
    Photo ID: 9689623
    VIRIN: 260517-N-SA879-7577
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Isabela Stefanyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk
    Navy Band Southwest Destroyers at Navy’s Bay Bridge Run/Walk.

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