Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

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U.S. Rep. Jefferson Shreve delivers remarks during a joint enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 17, 2026. The ceremony recognized more than 250 enlistees joining the armed forces in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)