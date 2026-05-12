Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

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U.S. Rep. Jefferson Shreve walks out of the Pagoda as part of the official party before an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 17, 2026. More than 250 enlistees participated in the ceremony in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend festivities. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)