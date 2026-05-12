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    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway [Image 4 of 6]

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    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

    SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Members of the official party stand during the presentation of the colors at the start of an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 17, 2026. More than 250 enlistees from multiple military branches took the oath of enlistment in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday as part of Armed Forces Day weekend events. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 15:14
    Photo ID: 9689121
    VIRIN: 260517-Z-NX058-1357
    Resolution: 6012x4008
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Skyler Schendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

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    Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Indy500
    Enlistment Ceremony
    Armed Forces Day Weekend
    Freedom250

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