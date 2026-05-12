Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the official party stand during the presentation of the colors at the start of an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 17, 2026. More than 250 enlistees from multiple military branches took the oath of enlistment in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday as part of Armed Forces Day weekend events. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)