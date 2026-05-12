Joint enlistment ceremony honors America’s 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

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U.S. Rep. Jefferson Shreve speaks with Sen. Jim Banks inside the Pagoda prior to an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 17, 2026.The ceremony featured more than 250 enlistees raising their right hand to join the armed forces in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday during Armed Forces Day weekend. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)