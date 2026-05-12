W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise

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Three AH-64E Apache Guardians from the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, sit on the tarmac at the Greenbrier Valley Airport. Members of various U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air National Guard, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member nations participate in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics, held in Lewisburg, West Virginia, May 5-8, 2026. The exercise focuses on coordinated integration of ground and air elements to conduct joint missions in a simulated contested combat area of operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)