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    W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise [Image 4 of 13]

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    W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise

    LEWISBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of various U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air National Guard, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member nations participate in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics, held in Lewisburg, West Virginia, May 5-8, 2026. The exercise focuses on coordinated integration of ground and air elements to conduct joint missions in a simulated contested combat area of operations. Here, an AH-64E Apache Guardian from the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, prepares for a mission as a C-130J Super Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia National Guard prepares to land at the Greenbrier Valley Airport. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 13:54
    Photo ID: 9689023
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-FC129-1428
    Resolution: 5247x2395
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: LEWISBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise
    W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise
    W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise
    W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise
    W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise
    W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise
    W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise
    W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise

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    Misty Dawn
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