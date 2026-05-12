W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise

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Members of various U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air National Guard, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member nations participate in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics, held in Lewisburg, West Virginia, May 5-8, 2026. The exercise focuses on coordinated integration of ground and air elements to conduct joint missions in a simulated contested combat area of operations. Here, a West Virginia National Guard C-130J Super Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing conducts hot refueling operations with elements of the South Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)