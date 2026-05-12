Members of various U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Air National Guard, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member nations participate in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics, held in Lewisburg, West Virginia, May 5-8, 2026. The exercise focuses on coordinated integration of ground and air elements to conduct joint missions in a simulated contested combat area of operations. Here, an AH-64E Apache Guardian from the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, sits in the foreground as a C-130J Super Hercules from the 130th Airlift Wing, West Virginia National Guard lands at the Greenbrier Valley Airport. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 13:54
|Photo ID:
|9689021
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-FC129-1330
|Resolution:
|2280x710
|Size:
|539.22 KB
|Location:
|LEWISBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, W.Va. Guard Hosts Misty Dawn Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.