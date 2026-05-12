Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) held a change of responsibility ceremony at the command's battle assembly hall at USACAPOC(A) Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 15, 2026. The event honored the outgoing first sergeant, 1st Sgt. Matthew Meyers and welcomed the incoming 1st Sgt. Vanessa Tommasi, as the company’s new senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Luis Correa)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 12:50
|Photo ID:
|9688995
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-MS227-1745
|Resolution:
|799x533
|Size:
|139.59 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Luis Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change or Responsibility 2026
No keywords found.