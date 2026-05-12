HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander, Maj. Stefan Gazda, presents a customized shadowbox to outgoing 1st Sgt. Matthew Meyers during a change of responsibility ceremony at USACAPOC(A) Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin)