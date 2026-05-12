U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander, Maj. Stefan Gazda, presents a customized shadowbox to outgoing 1st Sgt. Matthew Meyers during a change of responsibility ceremony at USACAPOC(A) Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9688985
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-IH863-9278
|Resolution:
|800x615
|Size:
|178.84 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Scott Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change or Responsibility 2026
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