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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026 [Image 4 of 8]

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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander, Maj. Stefan Gazda, presents a customized shadowbox to outgoing 1st Sgt. Matthew Meyers during a change of responsibility ceremony at USACAPOC(A) Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Griffin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9688985
    VIRIN: 260515-A-IH863-9278
    Resolution: 800x615
    Size: 178.84 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Scott Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
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    USACAPOC(A)
    Change of Responsibility
    Fort Bragg
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