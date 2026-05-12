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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026 [Image 1 of 8]

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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Maj. Derek Cobb 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Headquarters and Headquarters Company welcome 1st Sgt. Vanessa Tommasi following a change of responsibility ceremony at USACAPOC(A) Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Adriana Elliott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 12:51
    Photo ID: 9688988
    VIRIN: 260515-A-FU399-1240
    Resolution: 799x533
    Size: 184.33 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Derek Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
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    Change of Responsibility
    USACAPOC (A)
    Fort Bragg
    USAR

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