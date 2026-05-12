HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026

Soldiers with the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Headquarters and Headquarters Company welcome 1st Sgt. Vanessa Tommasi following a change of responsibility ceremony at USACAPOC(A) Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Adriana Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 12:51
|Photo ID:
|9688988
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-FU399-1240
|Resolution:
|799x533
|Size:
|184.33 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change or Responsibility 2026
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