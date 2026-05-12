HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026

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Soldiers with the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) Headquarters and Headquarters Company welcome 1st Sgt. Vanessa Tommasi following a change of responsibility ceremony at USACAPOC(A) Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Adriana Elliott)