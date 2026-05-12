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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026 [Image 6 of 8]

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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luis Correa 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) held a change of responsibility ceremony at the command's battle assembly hall USACAPOC(A) Headquarters, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 15, 2026. The event honored the outgoing first sergeant, 1st Sgt. Matthew Meyers and welcomed the incoming 1st Sgt. Vanessa Tommasi as the company’s new senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Army Reserve photos by Staff Sgt. Luis Correa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 12:58
    Photo ID: 9688984
    VIRIN: 260515-A-MS227-3233
    Resolution: 800x559
    Size: 121.2 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Luis Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
    HHC, USACAPOC(A) Change of Responsibility 2026
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    Change of Responsibility
    USACAPOC (A)
    Fort Bragg
    USAR

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