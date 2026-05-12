Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE establish AMDPCS

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A Humvee is stationed besides an Air and Missile Defense Planning and Control System (AMDPCS) during drill weekend training in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The AMDPCS provides commanders with real-time situational awareness, airspace coordination, and fire-control capabilities for air and missile defense operations at brigade and higher echelons (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).