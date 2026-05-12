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    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA establish AMDPCS [Image 2 of 4]

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    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA establish AMDPCS

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. Joshua D. Huskey, an air defense battle management system operator with headquarters and headquarters battery of the 164th Air Defense Artillery brigade, assists with the establishment of an Air and Missile Defense Planning and Control System (AMDPCS) during drill weekend training in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The AMDPCS provides commanders with real-time situational awareness, airspace coordination, and fire-control capabilities for air and missile defense operations at brigade and higher echelons (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 10:26
    Photo ID: 9688866
    VIRIN: 260516-A-UN223-6716
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA establish AMDPCS [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE establish AMDPCS
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA establish AMDPCS
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE establish AMDPCS
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE establishes AMDPCS

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