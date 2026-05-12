Soldiers with the headquarters and headquarters battery of the 164th Air Defense Artillery brigade, establish an Air and Missile Defense Planning and Control System (AMDPCS) during drill weekend training in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The AMDPCS provides commanders with real-time situational awareness, airspace coordination, and fire-control capabilities for air and missile defense operations at brigade and higher echelons (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9688870
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-UN223-1291
|Resolution:
|2403x2229
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE establish AMDPCS [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.