An Air and Missile Defense Planning and Control System (AMDPCS) is established during drill weekend training in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The AMDPCS provides commanders with real-time situational awareness, airspace coordination, and fire-control capabilities for air and missile defense operations at brigade and higher echelons (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 10:26
|Photo ID:
|9688884
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-UN223-9657
|Resolution:
|3456x2304
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE establishes AMDPCS [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.