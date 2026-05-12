Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE establishes AMDPCS

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An Air and Missile Defense Planning and Control System (AMDPCS) is established during drill weekend training in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The AMDPCS provides commanders with real-time situational awareness, airspace coordination, and fire-control capabilities for air and missile defense operations at brigade and higher echelons (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).