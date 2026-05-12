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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jori Masho assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, manages targets on an M17 range at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 16, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Tith)