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    M17 range [Image 3 of 10]

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    M17 range

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. ryan tith 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, enter the firing line to qualify with M17 pistols in order to maintain individual readiness at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 16, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Tith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 09:49
    Photo ID: 9688831
    VIRIN: 260516-Z-US205-2277
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, M17 range [Image 10 of 10], by SGT ryan tith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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