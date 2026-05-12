U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, enter the firing line to qualify with M17 pistols in order to maintain individual readiness at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 16, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Tith)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 09:49
|Photo ID:
|9688833
|VIRIN:
|260516-Z-US205-6902
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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