50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)