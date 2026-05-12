50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The friendship festival is a two-day open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)