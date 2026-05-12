A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The friendship festival is a two-day open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 08:42
|Photo ID:
|9688779
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-LX373-3049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.