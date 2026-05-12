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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 2 of 4]

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The friendship festival is a two-day open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 08:42
    Photo ID: 9688780
    VIRIN: 260517-F-LX373-3103
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 4 of 4], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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    Friendship
    Allies
    JASDF
    Japan
    Partnership
    Festival

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