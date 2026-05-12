A U.S. Army cannon crewmember assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 25th Infantry Division,, prepares to conduct an M119 Howitzer dry fire exercise during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 06:59
|Photo ID:
|9688777
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-XD912-1019
|Resolution:
|2903x1936
|Size:
|874.33 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.