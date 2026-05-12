U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), calculate fire data during a dry fire mission with the M119 Howitzers during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 06:59
|Photo ID:
|9688762
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-XD912-1003
|Resolution:
|7936x5293
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.