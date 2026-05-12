Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 25th Infantry Division, prepare to sling load an M119 Howitzer to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade during a dry fire exercise as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)