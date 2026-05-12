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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations [Image 11 of 18]

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations

    PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army cannon crewmember assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 25th Infantry Division, prepares to sling load an M119 Howitzer during a dry fire exercise as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 06:59
    Photo ID: 9688770
    VIRIN: 260516-A-XD912-1012
    Resolution: 5526x3686
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber and 25th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) conduct Sling Load Operations

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    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    M119 Howitzers
    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division

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