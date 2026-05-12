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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 6 of 7]

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

    JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Julian Batista 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Festival attendees arrive through the entrance of the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival is a long standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 05:38
    Photo ID: 9688735
    VIRIN: 260517-F-FN020-1184
    Resolution: 3565x2377
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    Released Captain Emma Quirk 374th Airlift Wing emma.quirk.1@us.af.mil via DVIDS
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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