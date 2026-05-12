Festival attendees arrive through the entrance of the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival is a long standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 05:38
|Photo ID:
|9688735
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-FN020-1184
|Resolution:
|3565x2377
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.