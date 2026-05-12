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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 4 of 7]

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

    JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Airman Julian Batista 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Festival attendees watch a live demonstration during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 05:38
    Photo ID: 9688733
    VIRIN: 260517-F-FN020-1182
    Resolution: 6581x4387
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Julian Batista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    Released Captain Emma Quirk 374th Airlift Wing emma.quirk.1@us.af.mil via DVIDS
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community
    50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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    friendship
    allies
    JASDF
    America250
    Freedom250
    FF26

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