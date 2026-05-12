50 Years of Japanese-American Friendship Festival: Celebrating Yokota’s One Community

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A festival volunteer poses for a photo before driving families around the flightline during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Julian Batista)