U.S. Space Force Guardians run Stars and Strides 5k at TAFDA 2026

Date Taken: 05.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.17.2026 00:42 Photo ID: 9688634 VIRIN: 260516-A-XH754-1483 Resolution: 5391x3594 Size: 3.87 MB Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

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