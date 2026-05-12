U.S. Space Force Guardians run in the Stars and Strides 5k during the Torrance Armed Forces Day Activities, May 16, 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Edward Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 00:42
|Photo ID:
|9688634
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-XH754-1483
|Resolution:
|5391x3594
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Force Guardians run Stars and Strides 5k at TAFDA 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Edward Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.