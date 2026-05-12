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    Torrance community run Stars and Strides 5k at TAFDA 2026 [Image 7 of 7]

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    Torrance community run Stars and Strides 5k at TAFDA 2026

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Edward Fernandez 

    201st TPASE

    Torrance community members, veterans and service members run together in the Stars and Strides 5k during the Torrance Armed Forces Day Activities, May 16, 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Edward Fernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 00:42
    Photo ID: 9688631
    VIRIN: 260516-A-XH754-9016
    Resolution: 5380x3587
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torrance community run Stars and Strides 5k at TAFDA 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Edward Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #U.S. Army Reserve
    #Armed Forces Day
    #Torrance AFD
    #U.S. Army
    #Reserves
    TAFDA26

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