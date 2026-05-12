U.S. Army Soldiers with the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element running in the Stars and Strides 5k during the Torrance Armed Forces Day Activities, May 16, 2026. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Edward Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 00:42
|Photo ID:
|9688639
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-XH754-7221
|Resolution:
|5896x3931
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers run Stars and Strides 5k at TAFDA 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Edward Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.