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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City [Image 5 of 6]

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin Aquino 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    260516-N-FS061-1067
    CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – Sailors stand at attention during the commissioning ceremony of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) in Cleveland. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Jasmin L. Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9688246
    VIRIN: 260516-N-FS061-1067
    Resolution: 5009x3339
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City

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    commissioning ceremony
    Surface Warriors
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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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