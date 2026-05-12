USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260516-N-FS061-1061

CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – The ship's sponsor Robyn Modly, middle, gives remarks during the commissioning ceremony of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) in Cleveland. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Jasmin L. Aquino)