260516-N-FS061-1014
CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – The U.S. Navy Sea Cadet Corps, Cleveland Division, presents the colors during the commissioning ceremony of the Navy’s last Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31) in Cleveland. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9688226
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-FS061-1014
|Resolution:
|5784x3856
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Commissions in Namesake City [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jasmin Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.