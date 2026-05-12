Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team

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A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade takes off during a night air assault operation to transport Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team and U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, to their objective as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)