Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team

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U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, flies during a night air assault mission, transporting Philippine Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, to their objective as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)