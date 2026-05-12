U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, alongside Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team board a UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, during a night air assault operation as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 10:53
|Photo ID:
|9688035
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-XD912-1054
|Resolution:
|1546x1031
|Size:
|245.85 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts Night Air Assault with 3rd Mobile Brigade and Philippine Army, 1st Brigade Combat Team [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.